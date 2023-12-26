Riverview Trust Co Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Performance

ABEV opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABEV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

