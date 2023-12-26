Riverview Trust Co Has $77,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 562.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 994.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 237,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

