The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

WMB stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.