BancFirst Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $148.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

See Also

