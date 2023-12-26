BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance
Shares of BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $37.43.
