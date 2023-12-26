CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $68.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.