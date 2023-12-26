CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $68.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

