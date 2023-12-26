Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $41.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.