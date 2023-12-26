Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $41.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.91.
Several research firms have recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 11th.
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.16.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
