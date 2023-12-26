Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $13.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

ARHS opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares in the company, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 428,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

