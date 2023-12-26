Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

