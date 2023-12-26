Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) PT at C$53.21

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$47.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.01. The stock has a market cap of C$101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.33.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.72 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.7404011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge

In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. In other news, Director Teresa Smith Madden bought 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

