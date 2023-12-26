Brokerages Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $310.58

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Penumbra

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,790 shares of company stock worth $2,568,357 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $258.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $180.93 and a 52 week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.