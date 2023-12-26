Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Insider Transactions at Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total value of C$54,705.00. In related news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 15,267 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,325.40. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$24.12 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$19.04 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.4088785 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

