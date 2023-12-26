CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNMD opened at $112.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. CONMED has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $138.47.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

