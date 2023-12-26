Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several analysts have commented on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

PHAT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $515.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 12,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $110,928.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,069.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 561,702 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,031,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

