Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives $33.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $654,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

