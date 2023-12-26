Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives $50.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

