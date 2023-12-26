STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $38.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

