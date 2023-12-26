Brokerages Set CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) PT at $13.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

