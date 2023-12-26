Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe acquired 21,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,024 shares in the company, valued at $312,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 152.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 56.6% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. Design Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

