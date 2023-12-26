Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTDOY

Nintendo Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nintendo by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.