Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.78.

Several analysts have commented on POW shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of POW opened at C$37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 45.83 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$31.47 and a one year high of C$38.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3913551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

(Get Free Report

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.