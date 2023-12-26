Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

CGX opened at C$8.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.30 and a 12-month high of C$10.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$539.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.7821497 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

