Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cineplex
Cineplex Stock Performance
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$471.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.7821497 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.