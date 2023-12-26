Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

AX opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

