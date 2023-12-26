Comparing Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Free Report) and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ainos and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ainos -515.80% -44.32% -40.35% Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ainos and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ainos $1.14 million 6.94 -$14.01 million ($2.55) -0.76 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) N/A

Analyst Ratings

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ainos. Ainos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ainos and Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ainos shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ainos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics beats Ainos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. It also provides women's health, pneumonia, Ainos Pen, AI Nose, and other products. Ainos, Inc. was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

