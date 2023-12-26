Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,943,000 after purchasing an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 29.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,849,000 after acquiring an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,283,000 after acquiring an additional 328,614 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

