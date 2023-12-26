BMO Capital Markets Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $118.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.94.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

