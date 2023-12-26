Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $645.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $525.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $559.50.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $540.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.78. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $597.74. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

