CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $76.52 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its stake in CarMax by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

