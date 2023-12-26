RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Raised to $14.00 at Truist Financial

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RLJ Lodging Trust

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at $428,585.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

