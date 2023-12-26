Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $270.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $221.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Shares of TFX opened at $250.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

