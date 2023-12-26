Barclays Cuts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $120.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.77.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

