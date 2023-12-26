AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Cut to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALVR. Piper Sandler downgraded AlloVir from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AlloVir from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

AlloVir Stock Down 67.0 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. AlloVir has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that AlloVir will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AlloVir by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AlloVir by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

