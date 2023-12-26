StockNews.com Lowers Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

UNTY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $288.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 221,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

