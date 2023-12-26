Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PERI. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.