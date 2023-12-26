Truist Financial Boosts Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Price Target to $70.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. Inari Medical has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $71.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $2,240,139.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

