United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $218.93 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $204.44 and a fifty-two week high of $280.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.93. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,605 shares of company stock valued at $6,380,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

