Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.95 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

