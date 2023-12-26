StockNews.com Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.14. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,862,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.2% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

