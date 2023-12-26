Craig Hallum Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Craig Hallum reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $11.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.53.

Plug Power Price Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

