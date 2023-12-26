Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 92,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,166.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9,775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

