National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

