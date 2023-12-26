Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Energizer from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Energizer

Energizer Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.