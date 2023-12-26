Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $105.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.55.

GKOS opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,787 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,219 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

