NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given a $33.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered NOV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NOV by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

