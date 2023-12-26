StockNews.com Downgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $759.00.

GWW stock opened at $827.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $779.62 and a 200-day moving average of $745.00. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

