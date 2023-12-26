Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

FUN stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

