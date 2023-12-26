Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $125.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.83.

Shares of RHP opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

