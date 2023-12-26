Truist Financial Boosts AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $81.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.25.

AAR Trading Down 10.2 %

NYSE AIR opened at $63.57 on Friday. AAR has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AAR will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $18,849,052.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $512,096.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 11,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $691,829.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,849,052.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,332 shares of company stock worth $4,621,798. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 56.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

