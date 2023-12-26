Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $295.00 at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.00.

NYSE PEN opened at $258.58 on Friday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $270.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,357. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

