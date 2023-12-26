StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. USD Partners has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $4.35.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. USD Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.82%. On average, research analysts expect that USD Partners will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 804,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,627 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

